CLEVELAND Federal investigators are searching for a man whose relatives say answered an online ad similar to the help-wanted post on Craigslist linked to the shooting of one man and suspicious death of another.

The FBI confirmed on Tuesday it is actively involved in the search for Timothy Kern, a 47-year-old Ohio resident who was last seen on November 13 south of Cleveland.

Vicki Anderson, a special agent with the bureau, told Reuters that Kern's family became concerned when they failed to hear from him after he answered a help-wanted ad similar to the post now linked to the apparent robbery-murder scheme.

"He was good about calling them every day and they knew he had responded to an online employment opportunity, so they called law enforcement," she said.

Anderson could not confirm that the ad Kern saw was the Craigslist ad used to bring a South Carolina man, identified by local media as 48-year-old Scott Davis, to Ohio earlier this month.

Davis told a local sheriff's office he was shot in the arm on November 6 as he ran away from two men he met when he responded to an ad promising a job on a "688 acre cattle ranch."

Davis hid for seven hours in the woods before walking two miles for help. Authorities arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting, including a 16-year-old high school junior. The boy was charged last week with attempted murder and complicity to attempted murder in juvenile court.

Local media have identified the second suspect in the botched killing as Richard J. Beasley, 52, of Akron.

Authorities then discovered the body and "likely murder" of a man identified by local media as David Pauley, 51, of Norfolk, Virginia after a woman from out of state told them her twin brother had gone missing after he also responded to a Craigslist ad for work in Ohio.

Anderson told Reuters the FBI is working with local authorities to investigate Kern's disappearance because of the "circumstance and similarities" with the other Craigslist-connected incidents.

Local authorities are under a gag order and have not commented on the disappearance of Kern or his connection with any of the previous incidents.

(Editing by James B. Kelleher and Greg McCune)