AKRON, Ohio An Ohio man identified as a suspect in the murders of three men killed after answering a phony Craigslist job ad pleaded not guilty to unrelated prostitution charges on Friday.

Richard J. Beasley, 52, of Akron was indicted in Summit County court on 15 counts of promoting and compelling prostitution.

Beasley has not been charged with the shooting deaths of the three men -- two found in Noble County and one in Akron -- but FBI spokesman Michael Brooks confirmed Beasley was a suspect in those crimes.

The deaths were the latest in a string of crimes where accused attackers were alleged to be linked to victims through postings on the classified ad website Craigslist.

In 2009, a former medical student was accused of killing a masseuse he met through Craigslist, and police have been hunting for at least one serial killer in the New York area thought to prey on prostitutes who advertised on the site.

In Ohio, Beasley's attorney told Reuters her client was being held on a $1 million bond for drug charges, and that there was also a federal hold which prevents him posting bond.

Attorney Rhonda Kotnik said she had not been told of any pending charges against her client related to the deaths or shooting in Noble County and Akron.

"He wants to know what is happening," Kotnik said of her client, who appeared in court via video from the county jail but made no statement. "He wants me to find out and all I know is what is in the media."

A judge in Noble County has issued a gag order in the case and the FBI confirmed that any federal charges filed were under seal. Brooks could not confirm or deny on Friday that any federal charges had been filed against Beasley.

The prostitution charges include an accusation that Beasley compelled a 17-year-old male to engage in sexual activity for hire. Beasley has also been charged with a number of crimes earlier this year including aggravated menacing, possession and cultivation of marijuana.

HID IN WOODS

A Craigslist ad was used to bring a South Carolina man, identified by local media as Scott Davis, 48, to Ohio earlier in November. Davis told a local sheriff he was shot in the arm on November 6 as he ran away from two men.

Davis said he hid in the woods for hours before walking two miles for help. Authorities arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting, including a 16-year-old high school junior, Brogan Rafferty. The boy was charged last week with attempted murder and complicity to attempted murder in juvenile court.

Authorities found the body of a man identified by local media as David Pauley, 51, of Norfolk, Virginia, in a shallow grave not far from where Davis said he was shot.

Last week, the Summit County coroner confirmed that a body found in a shallow grave in Akron was of Timothy Kern, 47, reported missing after his family said he answered an ad on Craigslist.

A preliminary autopsy of a second body found in Noble County confirmed the victim was a white male who died of gunshot wounds to the head. No official ID has been made.

Richard Beasley's mother, Carol, told Reuters she and her family were overwhelmed by media reports that her son was a suspect in the Craigslist-related murders and shooting. She said she had not heard of any additional federal charges against her son or Rafferty.

"We just heard that Brogan was charged with aggravated murder and it shocked the heck out of us. We are waiting for the hearing to see what happens," she added.

"Brogan came to church with him," she said of her son. "We have known him since he was seven or eight years old. I can't figure it out."

Beasley's mother said she had never seen either Rafferty or her son act violently and talked at length about all of the charity work they did together.

"They went out on the weekends and delivered food and clothing to the poor and find things to donate to the homeless," she said.

(Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Jerry Norton and Cynthia Johnston)