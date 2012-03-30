OKLAHOMA CITY A former teacher and football coach who prosecutors say promised better grades to girls in exchange for sex at a small town Oklahoma high school has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and nine other felonies, authorities said on Friday.

Investigators have identified five female victims of the former teacher at Atoka High School in southeastern Oklahoma and believe more remain unidentified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Casey Hauff, 32, told many of the girls he would exchange sexual acts for better grades.

"Many of these sexual acts occurred at the school during school hours," the bureau statement said. "He also requested several of them send nude photographs of themselves to his cell phone." Atoka Police Chief Gene Dodson said the allegations came to light after an alleged victim confided to a classmate, who told school officials. Other girls were initially reluctant to speak to investigators because of embarrassment and shame, he said. The state bureau was asked to help investigate the case because of the "magnitude" of the allegations, Dodson said.

"It's a small town," he said. "It's an emotionally-charged situation."

Atoka, with a population of about 3,000, is about 130 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Hauff taught history at the high school as well as coaching football, Dodson said. Hauff is married with two children and remained living in Atoka after he resigned from the school district on October 28, Dodson said.

In addition to the two rape charges, Hauff faces one count of forcible sodomy, four counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of sexual battery, one count of showing obscene material to a minor and one count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under the age of 16.

Hauff turned himself in Friday morning to the Atoka jail, one day after an arrest warrant was issued against him, the bureau said. His bond was set at $250,000. Hauff was arraigned Friday afternoon and released after posting bond, police said.

