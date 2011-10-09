PORTLAND, Ore An unidentified dead man was found inside a black Jeep in rural Oregon, police said on Saturday, the latest evidence in a possible two-state murder spree linked to couple with white supremacist leanings.

Oregon State Police declined to identify the deceased male, but the Jeep belongs to David Jones Pedersen, who has been missing since September 26. His wife, Leslie Pedersen, was found brutally stabbed to death in her Everett, Washington home on September 28.

Her stepson, David Joseph Pedersen, 31 and his girlfriend Holly Grigsby, 24, were arrested in California October 5 and are expected to be extradited and charged in Leslie Pedersen's murder. They are being held in the Yuba County, California jail on charges including felony possession of a firearm and theft of a vehicle.

The two are also suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Cody Myers of Lafayette, Oregon. Myers was found dead in an Oregon forest on October 4 from multiple gunshot wounds. Pedersen and Grigsby were driving Myers car when they were arrested near Yuba City.

The duo has an extensive criminal history and white supremacist leanings. Pedersen sports white supremacist tattoos. Grigsby's Facebook page has white supremacist slogans on it and she calls her two-year-old son "my little Aryan warrior."

An autopsy on the body in the Jeep is scheduled for Monday, police said.

The Jeep was found Friday afternoon off a logging road, north of Green Peter Lake in rural Linn County, Oregon, about 100 miles southeast of Portland. The Jeep was not visible from the road and officials decided to wait until Saturday to retrieve it, Oregon State Police Lieutenant Gregg Hastings said.

