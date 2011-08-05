NEW YORK A man described by his 11-year-old son as the world's greatest father was sent to prison on Friday for burning the boy's hand and stuffing him into an oven as punishment for stealing $20.

Despite the boy's teary leniency plea, a judge ordered James Moss, 53, to four months in prison on weekends and five years probation including intense supervised visitation with his son Christopher, psychiatric treatment, anger management training and drug testing.

Earlier in the week, Moss pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts including assault and unlawful imprisonment for torturing Christopher because he thought the boy stole $20 from his wallet at their Staten Island home on May 12, 2010.

Moss, a hulking man who weighs nearly 300 pounds, faced up to 7 years in prison for what state prosecutors called a shocking child abuse case.

"He made a big mistake but really somewhere in his heart, he is funny, lovable, caring, and a great father in the whole entire world," Christopher told the judge in a tear-choked voice on Friday in state Supreme Court in Staten Island.

"Everybody in my family ... is giving him a second chance. Will you?"

Judge Robert Collini did, saying the testimonies of Christopher and the boy's mother, Erin Moss, were "powerful and significant."

As court officers handcuffed Moss and took him away for processing, Christopher watched and cried in his mother's arms in the courthouse. Before sentencing, Christopher sat with his parents, leaning on them, his father occasionally rubbing the boy's head.

Erin Moss told the court her husband of 24 years worked part time as a maintenance man and never complained about staying home with his two children as "Mr. Mom" while she studied nursing.

"This is not something that ever happened in our life," she said. "I was the disciplinarian. He was the softie."

She said that on May 12, 2010, he "snapped and lost it."

That day, prosecutors said, Moss, suspecting the theft, ripped off the boy's clothes and beat him across the back with a spatula. He then placed the boy's hands over lit stove burners until his skin peeled. After punching his son in the face, Moss forced the boy into the oven, prosecutors said.

"I'm going to burn you alive!" Moss warned his screaming son, according to prosecutors.

The father ignored his son's pleas to be let out of the oven, prosecutors said. Moss eventually relented and let the boy out before shoving his naked son out the front door.

Later, as skin peeled from the boy's singed hands, Moss refused to get his son medical attention, prosecutors said. The father ordered the boy to sit naked on the floor "like a dog," prosecutors said.

Christopher's mother, who was not home at the time of the abuse, eventually took her son to a hospital, where the boy was treated for second- and third-degree burns and cuts on his body.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Cynthia Johnston)