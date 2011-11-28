The charity founded by the former Penn State football coach facing explosive child sex abuse charges asked donors on Monday to give money instead to a separate Pennsylvania charity.

The Second Mile non-profit, which has been battered by child molestation charges against founder Jerry Sandusky, said it was still reviewing options for its programs. December's schedule of programs would go ahead as planned, it said.

The Second Mile said last week that it was considering its future, including the possibility of shutting down.

The Second Mile is encouraging donors to support the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR), which combats sexual violence and supports victims of sexual abuse, it said.

"Effective immediately, we ask that you join us in this commitment to sexual abuse survivors by sending your donations to PCAR ...," it said in an emailed statement.

A grand jury report alleged this month that Sandusky, 67, sexually abused eight boys over a 15-year period. The report said Sandusky met them through the charity, which helps at-risk youths.

Revered football coach Joe Paterno and President Graham Spanier were fired by trustees in the wake of the grand jury report. The former athletic director and an ex-finance official face perjury charges.

Investigators from the U.S. Department of Education started a review on Monday of how Penn State University handled the sex abuse charges, the university said in a statement.

Department representatives will see if Penn State met crime-reporting requirements for schools that take part in federal aid programs.

Student government leaders will hold a town hall-style meeting with university administrators on Wednesday to discuss the scandal, the university said a statement.

The meeting is aimed at boosting transparency at the university, University Park Undergraduate Association President T.J. Bard said.

Acting Athletic Director David Joyner also announced the makeup of a six-member committee given the job of finding a replacement for Paterno. Joyner will head the panel, which will meet this week, the university said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Greg McCune)