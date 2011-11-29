HARRISBURG, Pa A preliminary hearing for two Penn State officials charged with perjury in connection with the child sex scandal of a former assistant football coach has been postponed, court records showed on Tuesday.

Tim Curley, Penn State's athletic director who is on administrative leave, and Gary Schultz, a university finance official who retired following his arraignment earlier this month, both face charges of perjury and failing to tell police about former coach Jerry Sandusky's alleged crimes.

Sandusky, a former Penn State University defensive coordinator, faces 40 counts for purportedly sexually assaulting eight boys over a 15-year period.

Sandusky's preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 13, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, following a series of delays.

The preliminary hearing for Curley and Schultz has been originally scheduled for December 6 but has been pushed to December 16, in Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Magisterial District Judge William Wenner, who arraigned Curley and Schultz in his courtroom on November 7, will preside in the preliminary hearing.

Curley and Schultz have denied the charges.

