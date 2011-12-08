Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is pictured in this November 5, 2011 police photograph obtained on November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout

HARRISBURG, Pa Former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky posted bail and was released from jail on Thursday after being charged with 12 new counts of child sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Sandusky, who now faces a total of 52 counts of child sex abuse, was arrested in handcuffs at his home Wednesday for a second time.

He was initially charged on November 5 with 40 counts of molesting eight boys over a period of 15 years. He posted $100,000 bail then and was released.

Wednesday evening was Sandusky's first night in jail since the allegations emerged more than a month ago. He spent the night at the Centre County Correctional Facility before being released on Thursday. His wife, Dorothy, posted a $50,000 certified check and he posted $200,000 worth of real estate to meet the $250,000 bail set by a judge on Wednesday, according to Centre County court documents.

He will be confined to his house by electronic monitoring, the documents said. He is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Tuesday in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Sandusky's wife Dorothy issued a statement for the first time on Thursday, defending her husband and calling the accusations against him "absolutely untrue."

"I am asking everyone to please be reasonable and open-minded until both sides of this case are heard," she said.

Dorothy Sandusky said she was particularly hurt by an allegation contained in the most recent charges against her husband. One alleged victim told a grand jury he was assaulted by Jerry Sandusky in the basement of the Sandusky home while Dorothy Sandusky was upstairs.

The accuser said that on at least one occasion, he cried out for help, hoping Sandusky's wife would stop the assault, but that she did not intervene.

"As the mother of six children, I have been devastated by these accusations," she said.

Sandusky, 67, a two-time national college football assistant coach of the year who retired as Penn State defensive coordinator in 1999, has maintained his innocence.

The case, which has rocked the university and the multibillion-dollar world of college sports, also raised questions about how Sandusky might have gone for so many years allegedly abusing boys without being detected.

Penn State President Graham Spanier and Sandusky's longtime boss, legendary head football coach Joe Paterno, were fired for not telling police what they knew after a graduate assistant reported to Paterno that he had seen Sandusky raping a 10-year-old boy in the shower at the football complex.

Penn State said on Thursday it intends to use revenue from its football team's January 2 bowl game with the University of Houston to start a facility for "the study, research, prevention and treatment of child abuse."

The school's president, Rodney Erickson, said he envisions the Center for the Protection of Children to be the eventual home of "hundreds" of child abuse experts.

"We want to be known as a university that is doing the right thing and we have committed ourselves to being the national leader on the prevention and treatment of child abuse," Erickson said.

The center would be established in Hershey, Pa., which is where the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital is located and about 15 miles east of the state capital Harrisburg.

The Big Ten athletic conference, of which Penn State is a member, also said on Thursday that was concerned about the "institutional control" at Penn State and would "reserve the right to impose sanctions."

The Big Ten's Council of Presidents/Chancellors said it will look at allegations made in the grand jury report "that pertain to matters of institutional control, ethical conduct, and/or other compliance related issues."

