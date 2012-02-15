HARRISBURG, Pa Another former Penn State University official accused of lying to a grand jury about the sex abuse scandal has asked the court to dismiss the charges against him, the second former university official to do so this week.

Gary Schultz, a former university financial official who also headed campus security, was forced into retirement soon after former football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was charged last year with 52 counts of molesting 10 boys over a period of 15 years. Some alleged incidents happened on the State College, Pennsylvania school's main campus, prosecutors said.

Schultz was charged with perjury over his testimony to a grand jury about why he failed to act against Sandusky after he heard an accusation of abuse.

Schultz was also charged with failing to report the alleged crime to police, as was Athletic Director Tim Curley. Curley, on Monday, petitioned Dauphin County Court to drop the two charges. Schultz also petitioned the court to join Curley's motions.

Schultz' attorney Tom Farrell said in his motion to dismiss the perjury charge that there is no corroboration for a former graduate assistant's testimony that Schultz was lying to the grand jury. The graduate assistant, Mike McQueary, testified that he saw Sandusky in the shower with his arms around a young boy and that he thought the incident was "extremely sexual and over the lines."

Sandusky's indictment in November shocked the U.S. collegiate sports world and led to the dismissal of Penn State's long-time head football coach, Joe Paterno, who died of lung cancer on January 22. University President Graham Spanier also lost his job.

