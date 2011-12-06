NORRISTOWN, Pa A commissioner from Philadelphia's largest suburban county was arrested on Tuesday and charged with lying about business relationships with a contractor, the local district attorney said.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman James Matthews was charged with perjury and false swearing, according to a statement issued by the district attorney's office.

He was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. His defense attorney Thomas Egan said he denies any wrongdoing.

Egan said Matthews intends to serve out the remaining month of his term as county commissioner. Matthews already decided not to run for re-election.

The charges stem from an 18-month grand jury investigation examining evidence about alleged nonpublic meetings held between Matthews and Commissioner Joseph Hoeffel outside the presence of the third commissioner, Bruce Castor, it said.

According to the statement by Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman, the grand jury found Matthews lied on several occasions during his sworn testimony about a business relationship with a company contracted to do title work.

"Matthews lied with such ease and frequency, that he acted as though, as Chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, he is above the law," the grand jury report said.

A three-person commission governs county business. Matthews and Castor are Republicans, and Hoeffel is a Democrat.

The grand jury also examined evidence regarding potentially improper use of campaign funds and potential lapses in procedures for contract bidding, and issued an array of recommendations.

Matthews was expected back in court on December 16 for a preliminary hearing.

