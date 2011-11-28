BOSTON A Utah college professor accused of viewing naked images of children on his laptop while flying first-class to Boston over the weekend pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Grant Smith, a professor of material science and engineering at the University of Utah, was arrested on Saturday shortly after his Delta Airlines flight from Utah to Boston landed at Logan International Airport, state police said.

Another passenger who saw Smith's computer screen alerted the flight crew about what appeared to be child pornography and also told a family member who contacted authorities, police said.

"These weren't photos of a child in the bath that a parent might keep," Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said of the images. "These were explicitly sexual and extremely disturbing."

State police interviewed Smith upon arrival and recovered multiple still images from his laptop depicting young girls, some naked and some engaged in explicit sexual activity with adult males, the district attorney's office said.

Police estimate the children in the images were between five and 14 years old, it said.

Smith, 47, was ordered held on $75,000 cash bail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. He was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any child under 16 as part of the bail conditions, it said.

The University of Utah said it had placed Smith on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

"Professor Smith deserves a full and fair investigation into this issue," a university statement said. "The University of Utah, however, has no tolerance for the viewing or possessing of child pornography by any of its employees, regardless of where it occurs."

If the allegations were found to be true, the university said it would move to immediately dismiss Smith, who was due back in court in Boston next month.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)