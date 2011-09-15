PHILADELPHIA A South Carolina man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for threatening to kill President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush and other dignitaries, authorities said.

Gregory Dale Brockman, 33, of Hollywood, South Carolina, wrote letters threatening to kill Obama, Bush, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joseph Biden, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania's Eastern District.

He was also accused of threatening to assault Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who is Minority Leader in the House of Representatives.

In the letters to Clinton and Pelosi, mailed in November 2010, he threatened to kidnap, torture and sexually assault the two women, the documents said.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Brockman pleaded guilty in May to charges of making threats against the president, former president and an immediate family member of the president.

Brockman is currently serving a sentence of three to 10 years for a burglary conviction and also faces a separate 30-month prison term imposed in Pennsylvania for similar threats to Bush, said Patty Hartman, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The 5-year federal sentence will run consecutive to the other two sentences.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by Cynthia Johnston)