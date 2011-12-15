OKLAHOMA CITY Police on Thursday arrested a retired college professor in Pennsylvania on charges he conspired with an Oklahoma elementary school teacher to take lewd photos of third- and fourth-grade girls.

Gary Joseph Doby, 65, was arrested at his home in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, where he had been a professor of early childhood development at Bloomsburg University, authorities said. He also taught for two years at Oklahoma Baptist University in the mid-1980s.

Investigators were led to Doby after one of the Oklahoma children in the case said students sometimes communicated with a man they knew as "Uncle G" via Skype in the classroom of the other suspect in the case, Kimberly Crain, 47, the students' former teacher.

Doby has admitted receiving photos of the girls from Crain, said Clay Simmonds, an FBI spokesman in Oklahoma City.

Crain, who has resigned from the Mcloud school district, may have met Doby during her college studies in the 1980s at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, said District Attorney Richard L. Smothermon.

She was arrested on December 1 after parents told police their daughters were instructed to pose for photographs wearing bras and panties at a Christmas pizza party at Crain's home in Shawnee.

Crain took similar photos of the girls during classroom hours, when the students sometimes would hear and see Doby address them via Skype to tell them how pretty they were, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

