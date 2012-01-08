Mount Rainier National Park reopened on Saturday after being closed because of the killing of a ranger by an Iraq war veteran, the park said.

All services were available except for snowplay at the 368-square-mile park in west-central Washington, it said on its website.

Ranger Margaret Anderson, 34, was shot dead on January 1 when she tried to stop a vehicle that bypassed a checkpoint to determine whether cars have chains for winter driving.

The suspect, Benjamin Barnes, 24, froze to death when he fled on foot after the shooting and waded through deep snow, police said.

Barnes, clad in a T-shirt, jeans and one shoe, was found January 2 face down in snow, with a handgun in his pocket and a rifle nearby. Hypothermia and drowning caused his death, an autopsy showed.

Barnes, who had served one tour of Army duty in Iraq, was one of two people who fired shots at a New Year's party in Seattle. Four people were wounded, two of them critically, police said.

A memorial service for Anderson is scheduled for Tuesday at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington, the park said. She is survived by her husband, also a Mount Rainier ranger, and two children.

