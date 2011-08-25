Rapper DMX is shown in this booking mug shot by the Maricopa County Sheriff in Arizona released to Reuters August 25, 2011, after being arrested for speeding on August 24. REUTERS/Maricopa County Sherrif/Handout

PHOENIX Troubled rapper DMX, released from an Arizona prison last month, was arrested again after the car he was driving was clocked at 102 miles per hour on a major freeway, state police said on Thursday.

State troopers pulled over the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, on Wednesday after the Chrysler 300 he was driving was caught on radar exceeding the freeway's 65 mph speed limit, said Bart Graves, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.

A check showed Simmons' license was revoked. He was cited and released early on Thursday on suspicion of criminal speeding, driving on a suspended and revoked license and reckless driving.

The vehicle was turned over to the passenger, who was the registered owner, Graves said.

The incident is the latest in a series of run-ins with the law in Arizona for Simmons, 40, who has been arrested at least six times in the last three years on a variety of charges.

He was released on July 19 from a Yuma, Arizona, prison after serving seven months for violating probation, after admitting to breaking the rules by drinking alcohol at a concert.

Simmons was cited six times for rules infractions during his stay in prison, including failing to submit to a drug test that delayed his release.

Simmons, whose albums include "It's Dark and Hell is Hot" and "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood," returned to the recording studio upon his release from prison.

An attorney for the rapper did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

(Editing by Tim Gaynor and Cynthia Johnston)