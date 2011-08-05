BUFFALO, New York A Detroit rapper known as "Big Sean" was charged with sexual abuse after a woman complained she was mistreated at a concert in upstate New York, state Parks Police said on Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Anderson, was charged with forcible touching, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree sex abuse, a police statement said.

Police would not detail what was alleged to have happened at Artpark State Park in Lewiston, New York, during a concert Thursday night featuring Anderson along with Wiz Khalifa.

A second man, Willie Hansbro, also of Detroit, was arrested and faces the same charges. Both men were arraigned and released on $500 bail.

