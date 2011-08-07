Rapper and producer Big Boi arrives at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

MIAMI Miami police arrested Outkast rapper and "Hey Ya" singer Big Boi on Sunday for possessing ecstasy and other drugs that the performer's lawyer later characterized merely as "contraband."

Media reports cited the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department's website as listing the rapper, whose real name is Antwan Patton, as having been arrested for having ecstasy, MDMA powder and Viagra, for which he had no prescription.

The Miami Herald reported that Big Boi faces a fourth count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Celebrity website TMZ.com said he was arrested by customs officials exiting a cruise ship.

An attorney for the rapper issued a statement saying he expects Big Boi will beat the charges.

"While Big Boi was traveling with his group and friends, a small amount of contraband was found in the collective luggage," attorney Daniel Kane said in a statement.

"I am confident when the entire facts are aired Big Boi will be completely exonerated."

Outkast was formed by Andre' Benjamin (who later became known as Andre 3000) and Patton (Big Boi) in the 1990s with a distinct brand of southern-influenced hip hop music. The pair scored several hits over the years including pop song "Hey Ya" from 2003 album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

