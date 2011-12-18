ATLANTA Rapper Slim Dunkin has been shot to death in Atlanta, police said on Saturday.

Dunkin, 24, whose real name was Mario Hamilton, was killed on Friday at a studio where a music video was being filmed, Atlanta police said in a statement.

"Moments after his arrival, an argument began and the victim was shot," the statement said.

Dunkin was taken to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later. He belonged to a group called 1017 Brick Squad, which includes rappers Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame, according to the Atlanta group's Facebook page.

Police said there have been no arrests in the case.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Jerry Norton and Eric Walsh)