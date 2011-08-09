CHICAGO A Chicago-area home repairman was charged with felony theft on Tuesday after he allegedly performed an unauthorized rock removal.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Wilfredo Gonzalez was helping remodel a home in Cicero, Illinois last Friday when he allegedly stole a diamond ring the homeowner had left in her bathroom.

When she realized the ring was missing, the homeowner had her husband confront Gonzalez, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

The repairman at first denied taking the ring. But when the confrontation turned into a struggle, prosecutors say he pulled the ring out of the place he had hidden it and swallowed it whole.

Police were called and took Gonzalez to a nearby hospital, where a stomach X-ray revealed the missing ring slowly working its way down his gastrointestinal tract.

The officers subsequently retrieved the missing ring.

Gonzalez faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

