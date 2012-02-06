MADISON, Wis University of Wisconsin police are investigating a second allegation of misconduct against former athletic department official John Chadima, previously accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a male student at a party.

Chadima resigned last month after the first student said the senior associate athletic director tried to fondle him at a celebration before the Rose Bowl.

A second adult male has now come forward to accuse Chadima of misconduct, Chancellor David Ward said in statement on Monday. University police are looking into the matter.

"Police have corroborated many of the details of the individual's story and believe it to be credible," he said, without providing any specifics of the accusation.

No charges stemming from the allegations have been filed against Chadima.

Charles Giesen, a criminal defense attorney representing Chadima, said he and his client have not been made aware of the details regarding the latest allegation.

The University of Wisconsin investigations are the latest in a string of accusations involving misconduct to hit college sports, including the startling sex abuse scandal at Penn State.

In the Chadima case, Ward said that he has asked former Dane County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Fiedler to conduct an independent investigation of these and any related allegations.

"We are asking anyone who may have been a victim or anyone with information about inappropriate conduct by Mr. Chadima to come forward," Ward said.

Chadima's lawyer characterized the latest allegation as "vague and ill-defined."

"That's what is so outrageous about this and unfair about this," Giesen said. He indicated that he has requested more information about the latest allegation from the chancellor.

"The chancellor said that it is under investigation so he cannot discuss it but that does not stop him from publicly defaming John Chadima, unfortunately," Giesen said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Edited by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch)