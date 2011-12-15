NEW YORK Malikah Shabazz, the youngest daughter of black civil rights leader Malcolm X, is in prison for failing to start paying back money stolen in an identity theft case, law enforcement sources confirmed on Thursday.

Shabazz, 46, pleaded guilty in June to stealing the identity of a longtime family friend and using it to make $55,000 in credit card purchases.

She was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $1,229.45 each month, beginning in September, to repay the full amount of illegal charges.

According to law enforcement sources, Shabazz has not made her payments.

Shabazz was held without bail on Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Queens, the sources confirmed.

Her lawyer, Russell Rothberg, did not immediately return a call for comment on Thursday.

Shabazz admitted to stealing the identity of Queens resident Khaula Bakr, the widow of a bodyguard who was with Malcolm X when he was assassinated in 1965.

