NEW YORK A gunman opened fire on a crowded city bus in Queens on Friday, killing one person and wounding another and prompting terrified passengers to flee the bus, New York City police said.

Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter, who was also considered a suspect in another shooting shortly before the bus incident that killed a man in a Queens apartment building, Detective Martin Speechley said.

"The male gets on the bus and shoots two people," Speechley said of the bus shooting, which took place in the Jamaica section of Queens. "We now have the shooter under arrest."

One of those shot on the bus was dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Jamaica Hospital and was in stable condition, Speechley said. No further details were available.

