CHICAGO Five people, including three children, have been found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in a small Illinois town, police said on Saturday.

The five victims included a 30-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and three children ages eight, seven and 10 months, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies were found Friday afternoon at a home in Emington, a rural town of about 120 people located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

"The nature of why is still under investigation," Sheriff Martin A. Meredith said in a news release. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered at the scene. Meredith said police are not looking for any suspects.

Police did not say who they believed fired the shots.

"Our hearts go out to the family of those involved, along with residents of Emington and all of Livingston County," Meredith said.

