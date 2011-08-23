PHILADELPHIA Six spectators were shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire at half-time of an adult basketball league game in Philadelphia on Monday, and one person was in critical condition, police said.

Detectives said the five men and one woman wounded in the shooting in southwest Philadelphia were rushed to the nearby Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. They said most of the victims had minor wounds to the legs, although one was in critical but stable condition.

"We don't know why it happened, we don't have a motive" said Detective Orlando Ortiz, who was investigating the shooting at the outdoor basketball court at the Kingsessing Recreation Center.

Local media reported that hundreds of people had been at the game, a playoff, when the shooting happened. Ortiz said the unidentified suspect fled the scene. Police were still interviewing witnesses late on Monday night.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)