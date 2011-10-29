CHARLESTON, South Carolina A 25-year-old man suspected of shooting at a police officer was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina late on Friday after a day-long manhunt, police said on Saturday.

Police found Patrick Dean Lowrance, 25, at his wife's home in a Greenville subdivision, surrounded the house and arrested him without incident, said city police Lieutenant A.L. Thomas.

Lowrance had a gunshot wound to the shoulder from the shootout earlier that day with a police officer at a Greenville apartment complex, Thomas said. Lowrance was hospitalized under the watch of sheriff's deputies and will be charged when he is released, he said. His condition was not known.

Lowrance was sought on 11 recent outstanding warrants including charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, weapons possession and robbery, Thomas said.

Nine police units spent most of Friday looking for him. Four public schools near the shooting were in lockdown as police searched a wooded area nearby with dogs, helicopters and a SWAT team. The children were allowed to go home at the end of the school day.

The incident began Friday morning when police were checking an area where stolen cars were often left and found a Yukon SUV that had tags that matched a different car. The suspect fled in the car and police gave a short chase, said Greenville Police Chief Terri Wilfong. The driver would not stop the Yukon, Wilfong said, so an officer in pursuit put out a general description and another officer found the car in an apartment complex near a school.

When that officer walked onto an apartment breezeway she was ambushed and the suspect began shooting at her, Wilfong said. The policewoman returned fire and he fled. The police officer was not injured.

