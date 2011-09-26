WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina A 15-year-old male was arrested on murder charges in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday after calling 911 to say he had shot his father and stepmother, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police received a call just after 2 a.m. from a male who said he needed authorities but refused to explain why.

In a second call, the teen identified himself, acknowledged the shooting and said he would be waiting on a nearby street corner for officers to arrive, police said.

Officers took the teen, whom they are not naming because of his age, into custody. They found his father, Christian Hans Liewald, 43, and a woman, Cassie Meghan Buckaloo, 24, dead at a home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teen is being held on murder, armed robbery and attempted auto theft charges, police said.

