In this photo released by the Colorado State Patrol, a rifle and a car are shown at the scene where three sibling fugitives from Florida were apprehended on Interstate 25 in Colorado August 10, 2011. Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, were wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, and were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a car crash, police said Wedenesday. REUTERS/Colorado State Patrol/Handout

Authorities are searching for three siblings shown in this digital billboard poster released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21 (L-R); are pictured in this combination image of law enforcement photographs released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. The three fugitive siblings, wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a car crash, police said on August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

DENVER Three fugitive siblings wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a crash, police said on Wednesday.

A citizen tip paved the way for their capture, with the Colorado State Patrol learning at about 9 a.m. local time that the siblings' white car had been spotted at a campground near Colorado City.

Authorities had been searching since August 2 for Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, and Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, who are accused of shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a bank in Georgia on the same day.

Their car was no longer at the campground when deputies arrived on Wednesday, but a Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy soon spotted it at a gas station, according to the state patrol.

The siblings took off as troopers tried to make a traffic stop, and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

Shots were fired at troopers during the chase, a preliminary investigation found. The suspects' car crashed on I-25 after troopers deployed stop sticks, tire deflators which police use in high speed chases, the patrol said.

Lee Grace Dougherty and one of her brothers were apprehended at that time, police said. The other brother ran but was quickly captured.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said the suspects had minor injuries, but no police officers were injured.

At a press conference in Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the siblings' car flipped during the chase and Lee Grace Dougherty was shot in the arm during the gun battle.

"We won," Nocco said of the capture. "It's absolutely a huge relief. These three were dangerous people."

The scene in Colorado on Wednesday was similar to the one police said played out in Florida last week.

Authorities said the trio's alleged crime spree began when suspects inside a white car being pursued for speeding shot at the patrol vehicle of a Zephyrhills, Florida, police officer.

The chase, which reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour, ended when the officer's vehicle was disabled by a flat tire caused by a bullet fired by the suspects, police said.

About five hours later, suspects of a similar description robbed a bank in Valdosta, Georgia, police said.

One of the suspects carried an AK-47 assault rifle as they entered the bank dressed in black and wearing masks, the FBI said. Shots were fired at the ceiling, and everyone in the bank was ordered to get down. The three suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.

