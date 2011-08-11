In this photo released by the Colorado State Patrol, a rifle and a car are shown at the scene where three sibling fugitives from Florida were apprehended on Interstate 25 in Colorado August 10, 2011. Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, were wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, and were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a car crash, police said Wedenesday. REUTERS/Colorado State Patrol/Handout

Authorities are searching for three siblings shown in this digital billboard poster released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21 (L-R); are pictured in this combination image of law enforcement photographs released to Reuters on August 5, 2011. The three fugitive siblings, wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a car crash, police said on August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout

DENVER Three fugitive siblings wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a crash, police said on Wednesday.

A citizen tip paved the way for their capture. The Colorado State Patrol learned at about 9 a.m. local time that the siblings' white car had been spotted at a campground near Colorado City. A day earlier they had been seen buying camping equipment in Colorado Springs.

Authorities nationwide had been searching for Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, and Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, who are accused of shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a bank in Georgia on August 2.

Their car was no longer at the campground when deputies arrived on Wednesday. But a Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy soon spotted it at a gas station, according to the state patrol.

The siblings took off as troopers tried to pull them and a pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour ensued down the interstate highway.

Lee Grace Dougherty fired shots at troopers during the 22-mile chase, the state patrol said. No police were injured.

The suspects' car crashed on I-25 near Walsenburg after troopers deployed stop sticks, tire deflating devices police use during high speed chases, the patrol said.

After the crash, Lee Grace Dougherty got out of the car and pointed a gun at officers, police said. When she made threatening moves toward an officer, the officer shot and wounded her before she and a brother were apprehended. The other brother ran but was quickly captured, police said.

'WE WON'

All three siblings were taken to a medical facility to be treated for injuries before being booked into Pueblo County Jail. Lee Grace Dougherty's wound was not life-threatening, police said.

At a press conference in Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the siblings' car flipped during the chase.

"We won," Nocco said of the capture. "It's absolutely a huge relief. These three were dangerous people."

Florida detectives will fly to Colorado to question the siblings. Police said at least four weapons were recovered: two automatic rifles, one automatic pistol and a handgun.

The scene in Colorado on Wednesday was similar to one that police said played out in Florida last week.

Authorities said the trio's alleged crime spree began on August 2 when at least one fired shots at a Zephyrhills, Florida, police patrol car pursuing their car for a speeding violation,

That chase, which also reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour, ended when the officer's vehicle was disabled by a flat tire caused by a bullet fired by the suspects, police said.

About five hours later, suspects fitting the trio's description robbed a bank in Valdosta, Georgia, police said.

One of the suspects carried an AK-47 assault rifle as they entered the bank dressed in black and wearing masks, according to the FBI. Shots were fired at the ceiling, and everyone in the bank was ordered to get down. The three suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In the following days, billboards flashed the siblings' photos across 11 states and their mother begged them to turn themselves in.

(Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Greg McCune and Peter Bohan)