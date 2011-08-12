The booking photo of Lee Grace Dougherty, 29, provided by the Pueblo County Colorado Sheriff's Office August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pueblo County Sheriff

DENVER A former topless dancer accused along with her two brothers in a three-state crime spree admitted she leveled a machine pistol at a Colorado police officer before he shot her, arrest warrant affidavits showed on Thursday.

"I pointed the gun at the cop ... I deserved to get shot," Lee Grace Dougherty told an agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, according to an affidavit. "(I)nstantly, I let go of the gun ... The pain was all through my body."

Dougherty, 29, who briefly danced at a topless club in Cocoa Beach, Florida, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right thigh.

She waived her right to remain silent and spoke to detectives following a high-speed chase and shootout on Wednesday in Colorado that ended with a car crash and her arrest, along with brothers Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, and Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26.

The siblings were wanted for what authorities say was a crime spree in which they were accused of shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a bank in Georgia.

They were ordered held on $1.2 million bond each by a Colorado judge on Thursday and face potential attempted murder and first-degree assault charges against a peace officer, Bobbi Griffin, district administrator for the 10th Judicial District, said in a written statement.

The affidavit described a harrowing high-speed chase, as the Subaru Impreza driven by Ryan Dougherty weaved in and out of traffic through construction zones and highway shoulders at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour, while Dylan Dougherty Stanley fired an AK-47 at pursuing officers.

Lee Dougherty told investigators that the fugitives shot at police, but "we weren't trying to hurt anyone, we just wanted them to get back."

Lee and Ryan Dougherty were arrested after fleeing the scene on foot when the vehicle swerved to avoid stop sticks and crashed into a highway median, the affidavit said.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley remained in the wrecked vehicle, where he was arrested.

Police said they recovered two assault rifles, a submachine gun and a handgun from the car.

Kevin Doll, a spokesman for the Pasco County, Florida Sheriff's Office, said the agency sent two detectives to Colorado to try to interview the suspects.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley has charges pending against him in Pasco County of failure to register as a sex offender, grand theft auto and parole violation, Doll said.

The trio could also face federal bank robbery charges. The siblings were spotted in Colorado on Tuesday, and were arrested a day later after the chase and shootout near Walsenburg, Colorado.

Their next court appearance in Colorado is scheduled for August 15.

(Additional reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles)