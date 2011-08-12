The booking photo of Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, provided by the Pueblo County Colorado Sheriff's Office August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pueblo County Sheriff/Handout

The booking photo of Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21 provided by the Pueblo County Colorado Sheriff's Office August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pueblo County Sheriff

The booking photo of Lee Grace Dougherty, 29, provided by the Pueblo County Colorado Sheriff's Office August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pueblo County Sheriff

DENVER A judge on Friday advised three Florida siblings accused in a sensational multi-state crime spree that they could face attempted murder charges in a second Colorado county for firing on police during a high-speed chase, court documents show.

Huerfano District Court Judge Claude Appel ruled that there was enough evidence to hold Ryan and Lee Grace Dougherty and Dylan Dougherty Stanley on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree assault "pending the filing of criminal charges."

The two brothers and their sister were advised of the possible charges Friday via a video hook-up from the jail in neighboring Pueblo County where they are being held on $1.25 million bond each.

Friday's action mirrors the attempted murder and first-degree assault on a peace officer charges prosecutors in Pueblo, Colorado, said on Thursday they are contemplating against the Doughertys there.

The siblings were wanted for allegedly shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a Georgia bank when they fled the Southeast, and became the target of a nationwide manhunt that captured the attention of much of the country.

The trio was arrested on Wednesday in southern Colorado after a high-speed chase and shootout with police from multiple law enforcement agencies.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed in the latest case said a pursuing police officer heard "the distinct sound of gun fire" and saw one of the suspects firing out the right side of a speeding Subaru Impreza.

Investigators said they believe Ryan Dougherty was driving the car while Dylan Dougherty Stanley fired at pursuing officers with an AK-47.

The three fugitives were captured when their vehicle crashed while trying to avoid stop strips deployed on the highway, police said.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley was arrested inside the wrecked car and Lee Grace and Ryan Dougherty were apprehended following a foot chase, police said.

Lee Grace Dougherty was shot and wounded by a police officer after she leveled a weapon at him. The former topless dancer admitted that she "pointed a gun at the cop," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Appel also issued a gag order prohibiting any attorneys, police or others involved in the investigation from making "extrajudicial" statements about the case.

