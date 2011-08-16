DENVER Three Florida siblings will be charged next week for firing at police during a high-speed chase as they tried to elude capture following a suspected three-state crime spree, a Colorado prosecutor said on Monday.

Huerfano County District Attorney Frank Ruybalid said he will review police reports before deciding what charges Ryan and Lee Grace Dougherty and Dylan Dougherty Stanley will face.

"Based on what I've seen so far, I will be filing something," Ruybalid told Reuters.

Citing a gag order in the case, Ruybalid declined to discuss possible charges but in a probable cause hearing last week, a judge ordered the Doughertys held on suspicion of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer for allegedly firing on pursuing officers.

The trio made national headlines when they became the targets of a nationwide dragnet after going on the run after authorities said they shot at a Florida police officer and robbed a bank in Georgia.

They were spotted in Colorado last week and arrested after a high-speed car chase across two counties and gun battle that ended when the fugitives crashed their car.

At a brief court hearing in Pueblo County, Colorado on Monday, prosecutors told a judge initial charges against the Doughertys should be handled in neighboring Huerfano County, where they were ultimately arrested.

Ruybalid said he met last week with prosecutors from Pueblo, and the FBI and representatives from law enforcement agencies from other states, to decide which venue would charge the Doughertys first.

The two brothers and their sister are being held on $1.25 million bond each in the Pueblo County jail.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators said Lee Grace Dougherty told them the fugitives shot at police but "weren't trying to hurt anyone, we just wanted them to get back."

Police said in the affidavit that they believe Ryan Dougherty drove the car while Dylan Dougherty Stanley fired at pursuing officers with an AK-47.

(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Jerry Norton)