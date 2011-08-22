Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, appears in a district court to hear charges against him in Walsenburg, Colorado, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Andrieski/Pool

DENVER Three Florida siblings accused of carrying out a multi-state crime spree before they were arrested following a shootout with Colorado police were charged on Monday with attempted murder and a host of other crimes.

Lee Grace Dougherty, 29 and her brothers Ryan Dougherty, 21, and Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, were charged in a criminal complaint issued out of Huerfano County, Colorado, where they were apprehended two weeks ago.

The Doughertys, who are also expected to face charges in their home state of Florida and in Georgia, were due in court later on Monday afternoon to be advised of the charges against them.

The trio made national headlines when they became the targets of a nationwide dragnet after allegedly shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a Georgia bank.

They were spotted in Colorado on August 10 and arrested after a high-speed car chase across two counties and a gun battle that ended when the fugitives crashed their car.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, Lee Grace Dougherty admitted to authorities that she pointed a machine pistol at a Colorado police officer before he shot her in the leg and took her into custody.

The onetime exotic dancer told an agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that she "deserved to get shot," according to the affidavit.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jerry Norton)