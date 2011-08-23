Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, appears in a district court to hear charges against him in Walsenburg, Colorado, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Andrieski/Pool

Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, appears in a district court to hear charges against him in Walsenburg, Colorado, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Andrieski/Pool

Lee Grace Dougherty, 29, appears in a district court to hear charges against her in Walsenburg, Colorado, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Andrieski/Pool

DENVER Three Florida siblings accused of carrying out a multi-state crime spree before they were arrested following a shootout with Colorado police were charged on Monday with attempted murder and a host of other crimes.

Lee Grace Dougherty, 29, and her brothers Ryan Dougherty, 21, and Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, were charged in a criminal complaint issued out of Huerfano County, Colorado, where they were apprehended two weeks ago.

Each sibling was charged with multiple counts including of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and auto theft. The Doughertys are also expected to face charges in their home state of Florida and in Georgia.

The trio made national headlines when they became the targets of a nationwide dragnet after they were accused of shooting at a Florida police officer and robbing a Georgia bank.

They were spotted in Colorado on August 10 and arrested after a high-speed car chase across two counties and a gunbattle that ended when the fugitives crashed their car.

Lee Grace Dougherty was charged with 29 felonies related to the high-speed chase and running gunbattle, including for leveling a handgun at police officers, according to the criminal complaint.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, she admitted to authorities that she pointed a machine pistol at a Colorado police officer before he shot her in the leg and took her into custody.

The onetime exotic dancer told an agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that she "deserved to get shot," according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors said Ryan Dougherty drove the stolen car during the pursuit at speeds reaching up to 120 miles per hour, which led to a felony eluding charge.

Dylan Dougherty Stanley is accused of firing at pursuing officers with an AK-47.

Lee Grace Dougherty also told investigators that the fugitives fired at police but "weren't trying to hurt anyone, we just wanted them to get back," according to the arrest affidavit.

All three siblings are being held on $1.25 million bonds each. Their next court appearance will be on Wednesday via telephone.

