NEW YORK A second person has died from injuries sustained when a naked man went on a stabbing spree in his New York apartment building after the East Coast earthquake, police said on Thursday.

The nude killer hacked four victims with a 10-inch kitchen knife after shouting that the temblor marked the end of the world, according to the family of one of his victims.

The second fatality was identified as Yigao Chen, 60, who died on Wednesday after suffering stab wounds to her chest, neck and face, police said. Also killed was Ignacio Reyes-Collazo, 81, who was stabbed in the head and chest.

Injured were his wife Margarita Reyes-Collazo, 75, and Isabel Rivera, 85, who were recovering at New York City hospitals, police said.

The accused slasher, Christian Falero, 23, awaited arraignment on Thursday in the attack that occurred hours after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday, rattling the U.S. East Coast and sending tremors as far as Canada.

