AUSTIN, Texas Dallas-area police say they are investigating the sexual assaults of four women who are all members of the same sorority alumnae group.

The attacks all took place within the past year, Andrae Smith, a spokesman for the Plano Police Department, told Reuters on Monday.

The victims are black women in their 50s and 60s who have been assaulted in their own homes, according to a news release from the Plano Police Department, one of three area police departments investigating.

"During the assaults, the suspect indicated that he knew information about the victims," the news release said. "It is believed that the assaults may have all been committed by the same suspect."

Police described the suspect as a black man with a heavy build in his 30s or 40s.

Smith, who declined to give the name of the sorority, said police aren't sure if the women are being targeted because of the sorority affiliation.

"The reason these individuals are being targeted and the nature of the relationship with the suspect - we just don't know," he said.

