CLEVELAND One of the Marines used as inspiration for the Tom Cruise character in the movie "A Few Good Men" testified on Friday that Ohio serial killer Anthony Sowell had performed "exceptionally well" as a Marine.

Sowell, 51, was convicted of the murder of 11 women whose decomposing bodies were found in and around his Cleveland home. The jury that convicted him must now decide whether to impose the death penalty.

Connecticut attorney and former U.S. Marine Walter Bansley III testified as a military expert, having spent 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps including 11 years as a judge advocate.

Defense attorney Rufus Sims questioned Bansley about the numerous awards and promotions Sowell received in the Marines. He testified that Sowell was in the Marines from 1978 to 1985, received two good conduct medals and was promoted to sergeant but busted back to corporal before he was honorably discharged.

"He did exceptionally well I have to say," Bansley said. "One of the first things that stood out, and one of the reasons I agreed to come here, was to point out to you that Mr. Sowell was promoted meritoriously to Private First Class, which is an extreme distinction."

The defense hired Bansley and paid him $1,400 to interpret Sowell's record of service. Bansley said this was the first time he had testified for a Marine in a trial.

Bansley and prosecutor Rick Bombik had a testy exchange about the amount of time Sowell was missing from duty while serving in Okinawa, Japan and his two disciplinary incidents.

"Does the aggravated murder of 11 women honor the Marine Corps?" Bombik asked.

"I didn't see that in his record book," quipped Bansley.

"Some Marines have done some awful things after leaving?" Bombik said.

"And some have done some commendable things," Bansley said.

Also on Friday, Dr. George Woods, a neuropsychiatrist, testified that Sowell's 2007 heart attack had a profound effect on his physical and mental state. Bombik asked Woods how, if Sowell had a physical problem, was he able to bury bodies in his backyard.

Sowell is expected to take the stand next week.

(Writing and reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Cynthia Johnston)