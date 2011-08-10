CLEVELAND A Cleveland jury on Wednesday recommended that convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell be sentenced to death.

Sowell, 51, was convicted by the same jury of killing 11 women. Their decomposing bodies were found in and around his Cleveland home.

Sowell's defense team had brought in relatives and experts in an attempt to characterize his childhood as dysfunctional and ultimately damaging to his mental health.

The judge in the case can still set aside the death penalty recommendation and sentence Sowell to life in prison.

