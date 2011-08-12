CLEVELAND A judge on Friday sentenced serial killer Anthony Sowell to death and set his execution date, heeding the recommendation of the jury that convicted the ex-Marine earlier this week.

Judge Dick Ambrose sentenced Sowell, 51, to death on all 11 counts of murder and gave him the maximum sentence on the other charges, bringing a sentence 264 years in prison.

Sowell's execution date was set for October 29, 2012.

Sowell was convicted last month of 82 counts of kidnapping, assault, rape, murder and attempted murder.

In 2009, police attempting to arrest Sowell for rape and assault found the decomposing bodies of 11 women in his house and buried in the back yard.

Sowell, handcuffed and shackled, had his eyes closed as the sentence was imposed.

He was unresponsive as the judge asked if he understood his responsibility as a sex offender and his right to automatic appeal.

