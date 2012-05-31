Dharun Ravi, a former Rutgers University student charged with bias intimidation, stands after hearing the verdict in his trial at the Superior Court of New Jersey in Middlesex County, New Brunswick, New Jersey March 16, 2012. Ravi, who spied on the sexual tryst of his... REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Relatives of a Rutgers student who committed suicide after his roommate used a webcam to spy on his gay encounter rejected the roommate's apology on Thursday, calling it a work of "public relations" designed to counter his lack of remorse.

Dharun Ravi, who is serving a 30-day prison sentence, should have been given a stiffer punishment for his conviction in March in Middlesex County, New Jersey Superior Court on 15 charges, including invasion of privacy, bias intimidation and witness tampering, the family said in a statement.

Ravi used a computer-mounted webcam to look at an encounter in September 2010 in his room between his freshman roommate, Tyler Clementi, and another man and used social media in an unsuccessful attempt to encourage others to watch a second date between the two men.

Clementi, 18, jumped off the George Washington Bridge a few days later.

Ravi, 20, issued a statement this week apologizing for his "thoughtless, insensitive, immature, stupid and childish choices" but said he was not motivated by hatred or bigotry.

In response, Clementi's family said: "As to the so-called 'apology,' it was, of course, no apology at all, but a public relations piece produced by Mr. Ravi's advisers only after Judge (Glenn) Berman scolded Mr. Ravi in open court for his failure to have expressed a word of remorse or apology."

"His press release did not mention Tyler or our family, and it included no words of sincere remorse, compassion or responsibility for the pain he caused," said the statement issued by the family's attorney.

The Clementi family said it did not seek a harsh punishment for Ravi but was "troubled" by the judge's failure to impose even a short jail sentence on several of the charges.

The judge sentenced Ravi to 30 days in jail, three years of probation, counseling and community service. His most serious convictions typically carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison.

The sentencing "missed a valuable opportunity to reinforce the message that our society takes these types of crimes seriously, and that we will act decisively to protect individuals' privacy and human dignity," the family said.

Ravi began serving his sentence on Thursday, the local sheriff's office said. Although Clementi's suicide overshadowed the case, Ravi was not charged with playing any role in his roommate's death.

Middlesex County prosecutors have appealed the sentence, saying it was too lenient. The appeal meant the start of the sentence could have been delayed, but Ravi chose otherwise.

