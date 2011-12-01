OKLAHOMA CITY A third-grade teacher who resigned this week after parents accused her of dressing their daughters in lingerie and photographing them at a Christmas party was arrested on Thursday.

Kimberly Crain, 47, was arrested at her home in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and will face charges of manufacture of child pornography and lewd acts with a child, said District Attorney Richard Smothermon.

He said she will be arraigned Friday and that he plans to request $1 million bail.

Crain had been an elementary teacher for six years in McLoud, Oklahoma, about 30 miles east of Oklahoma City, when she allegedly invited third- and fourth-grade girls to her home last month for a Christmas party. She is accused of having the girls dress in holiday-themed bras and panties and photographing them.

The FBI has seized computers used by the suspect and recovered deleted files from her cell phone, said Smothermon.

A phone call to Crain's attorney was not immediately returned.

(Reporting by Steve Olafson; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Jerry Norton)