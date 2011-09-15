EL PASO, Texas A manhunt is underway in West Texas for an "extremely dangerous" fugitive who overpowered a detective and fled in an unmarked police car with stolen guns and a bulletproof vest, authorities said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Fernando Lavenant, 19, who is wanted on numerous felony charges, was briefly arrested by officers from the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Vinton, Texas, on Thursday.

But he overpowered a sheriff's office detective while under arrest in an unmarked police car and fled in the vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby.

"Fugitive Lavenant is armed with weapons taken from the unmarked unit and should be considered extremely dangerous," the office said in a statement.

"He is also in possession of a sheriff's office radio and bulletproof vest," it added.

Lavenant was described at 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has a tattoo of La Santa Muerte, a scythe-wielding icon often revered by criminals in Mexico, on his chest.

The sheriff's office said Lavenant, whose outstanding charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, may have fled to New Mexico. It urged members of the public not to approach or make contact with him, but to call 911.

The El Paso Times newspaper reported that several schools in the El Paso area were placed in lock-down Thursday as police hunted for Lavenant.

