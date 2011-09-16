EL PASO, Texas Police in West Texas shot and wounded an "extremely dangerous" fugitive who earlier in the day overpowered a detective and fled in an unmarked police car with stolen guns and a bulletproof vest.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said an officer shot Fernando Lavenant, 19, late on Thursday. He was taken to an El Paso area hospital where he was in critical condition, spokeswoman Angelica Becerra said.

The saga began in the morning when officers from the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force briefly arrested Lavenant in Vinton, Texas, on numerous outstanding felony charges.

But the 6-foot 4-inch man overpowered a sheriff's office detective while under arrest in an unmarked police car and fled in the vehicle, taking weapons, a bulletproof vest and a police radio with him.

Lavenant, who the sheriff's office described as "armed and extremely dangerous," was wanted on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

While he was on the run, schools in the El Paso area were placed in lock-down. Police urged members of the public not to approach him, but to call 911.

(Reporting by Patricia Giovine; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)