HOUSTON Two boys have died after a Wednesday shooting at a Houston-area home, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said on Thursday.

A woman and two other children were also shot at the home, and the suspected killer was dead after apparently shooting himself in the head, Bay City police had said Wednesday.

Investigator Roxanne Mena of the forensic sciences institute declined to give the ages of the boys who died.

The children who were shot were airlifted to various regional hospitals in nearby Houston, Bay City Police Department spokesman Andrew Lewis said on Wednesday. The wounded woman was also taken to hospital for surgery, he said.

Detectives on Wednesday were still trying to determine the relationship of the alleged shooter to the victims.

(Reporting by Mandy Oaklander; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Jerry Norton)