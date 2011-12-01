HOUSTON Two brothers, ages 3 and 5, have died after a Wednesday shooting at a Houston-area home, Bay City police said on Thursday.

The boys' mother and two other children of hers were also shot at the home, and the suspected killer -- the woman's husband -- was dead after apparently shooting himself in the head, according to Bay City Police Department spokesman Andrew Lewis. The other two children were on life support Thursday afternoon, Lewis said in a press release.

The mother's condition was unknown, Lewis said. He had said earlier that she was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police did not release the names of the mother and her children. Lewis said that the mother identified the shooter as Jose Avila, 24.

