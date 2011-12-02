HOUSTON Three young brothers, ages three to five, and their 2-year-old sister have died after a Wednesday shooting at a Houston-area home that left their mother critically wounded, Bay City police said on Thursday.

The suspected killer, the mother's husband, was dead after apparently shooting himself in the head, Bay City Police Department spokesman Andrew Lewis said.

The mother's condition was unknown, Lewis said. He had said earlier that she was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police did not release the names of the mother or her children, boys ages 3, 4 and 5, and a 2-year-old girl. Lewis said the mother identified the shooter as Jose Avila, 24.

