CHICAGO Authorities charged a neighbor of Breeann Rodriguez, a Missouri toddler who disappeared last week, with first-degree murder on Saturday.

The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney accused Shawn Morgan, 43, of Senath, Missouri, of suffocating the three-year-old girl who went missing while she was riding her bicycle last Saturday near her home.

In addition to first-degree murder, Morgan is charged with armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers are still searching for Rodriguez's body, a statement said.

The small town of Senath is located about 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

