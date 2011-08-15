CHICAGO Prosecutors on Monday charged a Chicago-area man for allegedly beating his sleeping father to death with a weed trimmer.

Yashesh Desai, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, 47-year-old Sanjiv J. Desai.

According to prosecutors, the suspect's brother called police in the suburb of Woodridge, Illinois, early on Sunday morning, saying Yashesh Desai has just killed their father.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Sanjiv Desai lying on a futon with massive head wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If he is convicted, Yashesh Desai could be sentenced to 60 years in jail, the DuPage County State's Attorney said in a release.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Peter Bohan)