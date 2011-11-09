WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina A lock-down of Campbell University's main campus in North Carolina ended without incident on Wednesday, with a student who had barricaded himself inside a home taken into custody, university officials said.

Local TV stations said Jared Dale Knight, 24, surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement officers who were trying to serve him with a warrant related to stolen weapons charges.

During the lock-down, which lasted several hours, two classroom buildings close to the scene were evacuated, and students and staff were asked to stay indoors, university spokeswoman Haven Hottel said. Evening classes were canceled.

University officials did not believe any other students were ever in immediate danger, Hottel said.

"The lock-down was issued as a precaution to make sure that students and staff are safe," Hottel said.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)