EL PASO, Texas Border inspectors in Texas have nabbed a man wanted for a murder committed in southern California 25 years ago, authorities said on Wednesday.

Customs and Border Protection inspectors at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso arrested Efren Gutierrez Villalobos, 55, on Tuesday as he attempted to cross on foot from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Villalobos was one of two suspects sought in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in National City, south of San Diego, in July 1986, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

National City police believe Villalobos fled to Mexico shortly after the killing the man, who was struck with an object and then run over with a vehicle.

Villalobos was turned over to the El Paso Police Department and booked into jail to await transfer to California, where he will face the charges.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)