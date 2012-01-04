PHILADELPHIA A wheelchair-bound woman crossing a city street in Wilmington, Delaware, was struck and killed by a series of three vehicles that all fled the scene.

Police were hunting on Wednesday for three drivers wanted in the hit-and-run death of Edith McFarland, 58, of Wilmington.

She was trying to get across South Market Street, a busy road near the Fairview Inn, where she had been living for the past three months, when she was struck at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Delaware State Police said.

"After the impact, McFarland was ejected from her wheelchair into the southbound lanes of South Market Street, where she was then struck by two additional vehicles," investigators said in a statement.

Police said the disabled woman was hit first by a gold truck or SUV. All three drivers fled the scene without stopping.

McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene in the state's first fatal accident of the year, police said.

Hotel security officer William Cox said she will be missed.

"She was nice, very particular about paying her rent," Cox told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dave Warner; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Peter Bohan)